WI: Racine bus route expands to service new Social Security office

RYDE Racine, the City of Racine's public transit system, is offering service to the recently relocated Social Security Administration office, effective June 11.

Route 27 now stops at the Racine SSA office, located at the Mount Pleasant Commerce Center at 13200 Globe Drive, Suite 208.

The office's former location at 4020 Durand Ave. closed May 9.

RYDE Racine Transit and Mobility Director Trevor Jung said the route expansion is a response to the many calls the city's transit department received from residents who were concerned about access to the new SSA office.

"This route expansion support those living in RYDE Racine's service area by removing transportation barriers to vital federal services," Jung said in a statement from the city.

Jung said Route 27 will make 10 daily stops at the SSA office on weekdays.

RYDE Racine route schedules and updated maps reflecting the new stop are available at www.ryderacine.com or by calling 262-637-9000.

