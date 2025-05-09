MI: $12M federal grant awarded to Flint MTA to expand services, replace vehicles

A $12 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration will allow the Flint Mass Transportation Authority to expand service routes and upgrade buses and facilities.

The grant totaling $11,969,176 was announced on Thursday, May 8, by U.S. Rep. Kristen McDonald Rivet (D- Bay City).

“Affordable and reliable public transportation helps thousands of mid- Michigan families get to work, school, or a doctor’s appointment every single day,” McDonald Rivet in a statement. “Flint’s public bus system breaks down barriers for those who need it most, especially for our neighbors who are elderly or disabled.”

Flint MTA General Manager Ed Benning said the funds couldn’t have come at a better time for the organization.

The grant will be used to replace vehicles that are out of service, Benning said.

The funds cannot be used for wages, but the grant will be crucial for expanding on-demand medical services that are facing growing demands and increased ridership, Benning said.

“It’s great timing for us,” Benning said. “We have a number of vehicles that are beyond their useful life. And when we bring these vehicles in, we can put them immediately into service.”

©2025 Advance Local Media LLC.

Visit mlive.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.