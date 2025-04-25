OH: Laketran unveils winning design of student bus wrap art contest

Laketran has announced the winners of its 2025 Design a Bus Wrap art contest, with Mentor High School sophomore Lily Walker taking first prize for her entry themed, “50 years of a Cleaner, Greener Lake County!”

As the top winner, her design will be displayed on one of Laketran’s Dial-a-Ride buses for one year, the transit agency noted.

Walker said she took her inspiration from the monarch butterflies that migrate to the Mentor Marsh every summer.

“Their journey represents change and resilience, which felt perfect for celebrating Lake County’s 50 years of being a greener place,” she stated, addressing classmates, family and friends.

“I also included recycling elements to highlight the importance of protecting nature for the future.”

Additional winners include:

Grace Judson, Mentor High School – second place

Neeka Torres-Fults, Riverside High School – third place

Students were encouraged to design a wrap showcasing Laketran’s 50th anniversary and could include “iconic images of Lake County.”

In its fifth year, the contest drew over 110 entries from area high school and middle school students.

“Collaborating with local schools helps us foster creativity and engagement while highlighting the importance of public transportation in our region,” said Laketran CEO Ben Capelle. “The creativity of this year’s entries truly impressed us, and it’s clear that Lake County has some incredibly talented student artists.

“We’re excited to continue working together with our community partners to bring these projects to life and inspire the next generation.”

A panel consisting of transit employees, graphic art professionals and community leaders served as judges, Capelle added.

Avery Dennison, a Lake County-based manufacturer and distributor of pressure-sensitive adhesive materials, sponsored the contest and donated the vinyl material used to wrap the vehicle.

“We are thankful for the chance to support Laketran, our local students and the broader Lake County community, marking a truly meaningful milestone,” said Amanda Stefanik, senior marketing communications specialist for Avery Dennison Graphics Solutions. “Year after year, our team takes immense pride in being a part of an initiative that sparks the imagination and creativity of local students.

“This program not only showcases students’ artistic talents, but also introduces them to industries like graphics and transportation that play a vital role in Lake County,” she added. “We value the collaboration with local leaders and schools to promote awareness of vinyl graphics among art students, programs, and educators….and this year’s (first-place) winning design is a perfect example of how graphic vinyl film can serve as a vibrant and captivating artistic medium.”

Winning designs can be viewed at www.laketran.com.

Laketran will have the top 20 entries on display next month at the Frank J. Polivka Transit Center at Lakeland Community College.

