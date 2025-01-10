PA: LANTA could lose bus service at Lehigh Valley Mall. What that means for riders.

LANTA plans to close its transit center at Lehigh Valley Mall, potentially affecting six bus routes, including its Enhanced Bus Service to Wind Creek Bethlehem.

The transit agency announced on its website that it will close the transit center in June at the request of mall management. The center is at the mall entrance near Boscov’s. It has two platforms.

LANTA Executive Director Owen O’Neil said talks are in progress with the mall on a new location. He said there were safety concerns with the current spot.

“As LANTA’s lease of the Lehigh Valley Mall transit center approached expiration in June 2025, LANTA and Lehigh Valley Mall management began discussions of the current location,” O’Neil said. “Lehigh Valley Mall management expressed safety concerns with the current location and the extent to which LANTA buses need to travel on mall property to access it.

“LANTA and Lehigh Valley Mall management have been cooperating in a process to identify an alternative that addresses the needs and concerns of LANTA and our riders, as well the mall and its tenants,” he said.

A Lehigh Valley Mall spokesperson confirmed that management and LANTA have been in discussions to identify an alternative location “that addresses the needs of all involved” and “nothing at this point in time has been decided.”

In the meantime, LANTA is polling riders to see what should be done, such as identifying alternate locations.

Besides the EBS route, the changes could affect service to Whitehall Township, Catasauqua, Northampton, Slatington, Palmerton and Lehigh Valley International Airport.

