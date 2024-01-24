  • Subscribe
    Pioneer Power, NOMAD Transportable Power Systems partner on mobile EV charging platform

    Jan. 24, 2024
    The new zero-emissions platform will allow EV charging for a wide range of markets, including at events, in remote locations, for disaster response or for fleet management where charging flexibility for a large number of EVs is a priority.
    Related To: Pioneer Power Solutions
    Pioneer Power, NOMAD Transportable Power Systems partner on mobile EV charging platform.
    Pioneer Power, NOMAD Transportable Power Systems partner on mobile EV charging platform.

    Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (Pioneer) has launched its first zero-emission platforms in partnership with NOMAD Transportable Power Solutions, Inc. (NOMAD), a manufacturer of zero-emission, utility-scale mobile energy storage.

    Under development with NOMAD since 2023, the companies collaborated to design and test the platforms’ architecture. The new solutions will allow Electic Vehicle (EV) charging for a wide range of markets, including at events, in remote locations, for disaster response or for fleet management where charging flexibility for a large number of EVs is a priority.

    “While many battery energy storage solutions are available in the US market, they are severely limited by dependence on a high-power, near-site grid connection for recharging,” said Nathan Mazurek, CEO of Pioneer. “By pairing a mobile battery energy storage solution with a mobile, low-carbon recharge system, we are opening immense possibilities for our customers. Whenever electricity becomes unavailable at a site, these units transform instantly into integral parts of a microgrid or Distributed Energy Resource, which we believe places them years ahead of their competition when it comes to peak demand shaving and resiliency.”