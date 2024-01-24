Pioneer Power, NOMAD Transportable Power Systems partner on mobile EV charging platform.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (Pioneer) has launched its first zero-emission platforms in partnership with NOMAD Transportable Power Solutions, Inc. (NOMAD), a manufacturer of zero-emission, utility-scale mobile energy storage.

Under development with NOMAD since 2023, the companies collaborated to design and test the platforms’ architecture. The new solutions will allow Electic Vehicle (EV) charging for a wide range of markets, including at events, in remote locations, for disaster response or for fleet management where charging flexibility for a large number of EVs is a priority.

“While many battery energy storage solutions are available in the US market, they are severely limited by dependence on a high-power, near-site grid connection for recharging,” said Nathan Mazurek, CEO of Pioneer. “By pairing a mobile battery energy storage solution with a mobile, low-carbon recharge system, we are opening immense possibilities for our customers. Whenever electricity becomes unavailable at a site, these units transform instantly into integral parts of a microgrid or Distributed Energy Resource, which we believe places them years ahead of their competition when it comes to peak demand shaving and resiliency.”