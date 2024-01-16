LG Electronics opens first factory in U.S.

LG Electronics has cut the ribbon on its first factory base in the United States. Located in Fort Worth, Texas, the new electric vehicle (EV) charger production factory will create new jobs and support the growth of America's EV charging infrastructure.

"The EV charger business is a growth engine for LG's future, supporting the company's transformation into a smart solutions company," said LG Electronics President Alec Jang. "LG will leverage the reliability and uncompromising quality of its chargers, maintenance services and vertical sales capabilities with the goal of becoming a leader in the EV charging business around the world."

"This is a great day for Fort Worth," said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker. "With this global leader choosing to establish its U.S. manufacturing base for EV chargers and creating new jobs here, we take pride in knowing LG's advanced EV charging stations that will be deployed across the United States will be built right here in Fort Worth."

LG's U.S. EV charger production factory will have an annual capacity of more than 10,000 units. Initially, EV charger operations occupy about 60,000 square feet of the 100,000-square-foot building, leaving room for expansion. The new plant, which uses 100 percent green power, builds on LG's longtime presence as a corporate citizen in Fort Worth, where its million-square-foot distribution center for consumer electronics and home appliances has been located for three decades.

"Today marks a major step in LG's roadmap to support the electrification of America by making the EV charging infrastructure smarter, more accessible and more profitable for operators," said LG Business Solutions USA's Senior Vice President Michael Kosla. "The Level 2 and Level 3 EV chargers produced at this factory will open new opportunities for businesses, municipalities and other public places to support the electrification of America with independently owned and operated charging stations that create new revenue streams, additional marketing and income opportunities and differentiation with competing businesses."

According to Kosla. LG has developed owner-operated EV charging stations so hotels, restaurants, venues, transit hubs, municipal buildings and other locations are empowered to set their own rates, keep the profits that are generated and ensure enough capacity to meet local demands,

The first products now being assembled in Fort Worth are Level 2 AC Chargers with a load management solution and variable current settings, enabling 11kW of output power through a standard SAE J1772 connector. The Level 2 AC Charger will be designed for wall mounting with an optional stand that enables placement anywhere. Model EVW011SK-SN has been certified to UL2594, the Standard for Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment from UL Solutions and ENERGY STAR®, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's trusted energy and performance standard.

Starting in the second quarter, the plant will assemble LG's first Level 3 DC Charger, a stand-type model with a connected Power Bank that provides fast charging up to 175kW through CCS1 and NACS connectors. The Level 3 model will feature a large outdoor LCD touch-screen display that can serve multiple functions for various owners and use cases.