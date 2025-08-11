ENC implements operational improvements in aftermarket business

ENC® announced operational improvements on Aug. 7, including expanded parts inventory, reduced lead times and more responsive customer service in its aftermarket operation.

With a larger stock of high-demand parts now housed at ENC’s Riverside, Calif. facility, the company notes most service components can ship within 24 hours of order receipt. The company says it has also centralized fulfillment operations and removed the limitations associated with an exclusive dealer-based parts network, enabling direct communication with customers and faster resolution of service needs.

“We understand parts availability is critical for operators, and we have invested significantly in improving the reliability of our parts business—both in growing in-stock inventory and reducing lead times,” said Daniel Trujillo, vice president of sales and marketing, ENC. “The investments we’ve made are about more than operations. They’re about restoring confidence and proving that ENC is here to support our customers for the long haul.”

Key operational improvements include:

Increased stocking levels

Improved lead times on critical and fast-moving parts

24-hour shipping for most in-stock orders

Centralized distribution from ENC’s Riverside facility

No dealer intermediaries, resulting in faster and more direct customer support

“ENC is in a different position today than it was several years ago and we’re earning that position by doing the work,” said Hernan Henriquez, director of aftermarket, ENC. “Better availability, faster shipping , and direct access to our team—that’s how we restore credibility and deliver lasting operational value.”

ENC says its aftermarket transformation is designed to deliver higher service reliability and greater fleet uptime. Transit agencies can now access a broader selection of ready-to-ship parts for current and late-model vehicles, including complex or uncommon components. ENC says all parts are verified for quality and compatibility and supported by its in-house Parts Support Team.