MCDOT to receive a near $8 million grant for infrastructure upgrades and public outreach

The Milwaukee County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will receive nearly $8 million in grant funding from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) to help enhance transit services in the jurisdiction.

The funding, awarded through the 2025-28 Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) supplemental cycle, will support three projects:

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) replacement buses

Traffic signal optimization

MCTS public outreach campaign to increase ridership.

“Investments in public transportation are needed now more than ever in Milwaukee County. I want to thank the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for delivering this funding that will support Wisconsin’s largest transit system,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “The ability to upgrade our fleet, optimize travel times and educate new riders is crucial to growing our local economy by getting people to work, school and medical appointments. I look forward to ensuring these investments will enhance public transit services for Milwaukee County residents and families.”

A total of $5.8 million in funding will support MCDOT’s plans to purchase GILLIG clean diesel buses to replace buses that are at the end of their useful life. Once deployed, the department says the new buses will help maximize taxpayer investments by reducing fuel usage up to 40%, compared to regular diesel buses. The engines in the new buses will have the latest generation emissions control systems to facilitate Milwaukee County’s policy of providing clean air and quieter operational benefits to the citizens and neighborhoods in which MCTS operates the transit fleet.

The new buses will feature upgraded amenities for both passengers and operators, including video monitors at the front of the bus, plastic seating replacing older fabric seats, and a security monitor that gives riders a full view of the bus interior. Operators will also experience an upgraded cockpit with a digital dash.

Traffic signal optimization

Over $1.1 million in funding will be available to improve downtown Milwaukee transit reliability and reduce transit wait times through traffic signal optimization. Twenty-four downtown Milwaukee intersections could be optimized along N. Water Street and N. 6th Street. The bus lines that travel these corridors connect communities to major destinations, including thousands of jobs.

Public outreach

A total of $1 million in funding will be directed to provide public outreach to demographic groups the department says are most likely to rely on public transit, including people living in disadvantaged neighborhoods; seniors who are seeking to age in place; veterans, non-drivers and others who can’t afford to drive due to a disability; and students.

The department also notes these accessibility initiatives, with an emphasis on education, will focus on making sure these target audiences, and the general public, have the most current information about how to ride the bus, use the system and help improve traffic congestion and reduce the environmental impact from driving a car.

About the CMAQ Program

The CMAQ Improvement Program is a federally funded program administered by WisDOT to fund transportation projects that reduce emissions of criteria pollutants and help to improve air quality in areas identified as nonattainment or maintenance areas. It includes efforts to enhance public transit, bicycle/pedestrian facilities, ridesharing programs and facilities and technologies that improve traffic flow and vehicle emissions.