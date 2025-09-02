Murfreesboro Transit Center hosts ribbon cutting, opens Sept. 8

Murfreesboro, Tenn., city officials and city and state transportation administrators gathered to officially cut the ribbon for the new Murfreesboro Transit Center, opening to the public on Sept. 8.

Amid rapid growth and traffic congestion, the new transit center will facilitate transportation within city limits and through partnership with WeGo Public Transit. The city says addressing the challenges of the congested and growing Middle Tennessee region makes partnerships between local transit agencies and WeGo Public Transit increasingly important in making local connections with regional services, especially along the congested I-24 corridor.

“We are very excited at the transportation department to be partnering with Murfreesboro on this project that will provide enhanced mobility to the residents of this community to make trips for medical needs, shopping, education and other uses,” said Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Deputy Commissioner Preston Elliott. “Through integrated transit with the Murfreesboro trail system and sidewalks, Murfreesboro is providing a true multimodal solution to its residents.”

Elliott noted that TDOT is also making significant investments in Choice Lanes on the I-24 corridor, a heavily traveled interstate. Buses traveling on the future Choice Lanes will operate for free to enhance connectivity for residents to jobs.

“It really provides a place for us to be able to partner with TDOT, WeGo, Mid-Cumberland and others to get people to their jobs, to medical appointments and to places some citizens couldn’t otherwise get to without public transportation,” said Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland.

The city of Murfreesboro received $9 million in TDOT IMPROVE ACT funds and $5 million in federal dollars for design and construction of the new facility. The city’s required $2.8 million in local matching funds for the project came from the 2019 and 2022 Capital Improvement Program (CIP). The new facility sits on a 5.5-acre site across from the Doug Young Public Safety Training Facility.

The Murfreesboro Transit Center includes a 2,375 square foot passenger waiting pavilion for loading and unloading, a 3,200 square foot bus maintenance facility, parking and a new administration building with staff offices.

HDR Inc. was the design team for the project and Franklin-based Rock City Construction was awarded the bid for the $17 million construction of the project.

Murfreesboro Transit operates a fleet of 12 buses and 18 drivers. The central hub has been located in downtown Murfreesboro since transit operations began in 2007. The new transit center provides a more central location for boarding and transferring passengers. It also houses dispatch, operations, administration and maintenance facilities for the public transit system.