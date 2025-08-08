Santa Maria Regional Transit adds 20 new Tolar Manufacturing Sunset shelters to its Broadway corridor

Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT) added 20 new solar-powered Sunset shelters along its Broadway corridor route as part of an agreement with Tolar Manufacturing. The new 12-foot shelters host security lighting, perforated-metal benches, custom SMRT branding and other custom amenities, including trash receptacles and real-time information displays at 10 locations.

The shelters and related amenities were procured through a purchasing solution developed by Morongo Basin Transit Authority (MBTA) with the California Association for Coordinated Transportation (CalACT), known as the CALACT/MBTA procurement. The contract was awarded to Tolar Manufacturing in response to a solicitation for proposals.

The 20-stop upgrade is part of a new street furniture program with the goal of the agency to improve the mobility experience for residents and visitors to the Santa Maria, Calif., area.

“We were pleased to work with the city of Santa Maria and Transit Services Manager Gamaliel Anguiano on a street furniture program designed to enhance the mobility experience for residents and visitors,” said Patrick Merrick, executive vice president, Tolar Manufacturing Company. “We manufacture durable and comfortable bus stops that contribute to a more accessible public space that supports local economic vitality and encourages continued investment in the region.”

The Sunset shelters feature a 12-foot-wide radius roof design with a nominal 12-foot by 5-foot dripline along a fully welded roof structure with custom SMRT branding on the shelter roof and rear fascia. Amenities include 80W roof-mounted solar panels with integrated battery storage, powering the RMS80F Solar Lighting System, which provides under-roof dusk-to-dawn security lighting with five-day minimum autonomous operation through an 8W LED light fixture. New stops are also outfitted with standard 8-foot perforated metal benches and 20-gallon shelter mounted trash receptacles for rider comfort and convenience. Ten locations will also include real-time information displays. Adjustable leveling shoes are protected by spun escutcheon shoe covers. The amenities are finished in a durable baked powder coat selected from Tolar’s RAL color chart.