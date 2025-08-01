Construction begins on Durham-Scarborough BRT system along Kingston Road

Construction has started on the Durham-Scarborough Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system along Kingston Road in Ajax, Durham, Ontario. The BRT system will provide two-way transit service every five minutes, dedicated median bus-only lanes, priority signals and anticipated time savings of 20 minutes for transit trips along the Highway 2 corridor. Construction for this section of the project is expected to last 18 months.

The project spans approximately 36 kilometers (22.4 miles) through the city of Oshawa, the town of Whitby, the town of Ajax, the city of Pickering and the city of Toronto. Work will include:

Construction of dedicated median bus lanes, median transit stop platforms and shelters

Road reconstruction

Traffic signals with bus movements

Watermain and sanitary sewer installation

Dedicated in-boulevard cycle tracks with crossrides, sidewalks with accessibility improvements, street lighting and landscaping

The project is partially funded by a joint investment by the government of Canada, the government of Ontario and the Durham Region through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

“Bus rapid transit is about getting people where they need to go—faster and more reliably,” said Durham Region Transit General Manager Bill Holmes. “With dedicated lanes, priority signals and service every five minutes, DSBRT will make transit a convenient choice for daily travel within Durham and connecting with Toronto.”