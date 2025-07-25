Destination Medical Center Corporation Board approves additional contingency funding to support Link BRT project

The Destination Medical Center Corporation (DMCC) Board has approved additional contingency funding in alignment with Federal Transit Administration funding requirements to support the Link Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, reaffirming its commitment to advancing sustainable, equitable transit in downtown Rochester, Minn.

The approval ensures the project remains on schedule and within scope despite ongoing inflationary and market pressures affecting construction costs.

“This is a transformational project for Rochester,” said DMCC Executive Director Patrick Seeb. “Link BRT will enhance how people move throughout our city—connecting residents, workers and visitors to opportunities. The DMCC’s support for this milestone investment demonstrates confidence in the long-term value of equitable and sustainable transit infrastructure.”

The DMCC says Link BRT will deliver fast, frequent and reliable service along a 2.8-mile corridor through the heart of Rochester, improving access to jobs, healthcare, housing and education while supporting future downtown growth.