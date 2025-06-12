TTC introduces dedicated bus priority lane between Bay and Lower Sherbourne streets

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has introduced a new dedicated bus priority lane between Bay and Lower Sherbourne streets in Toronto, Ontario. TTC says the lane is projected to improve travel times by up to five minutes and improve service reliability for commuters in the area.

“The new dedicated bus lane along Queens Quay will significantly improve the public transit experience for commuters,” said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. “As our city continues to grow, the TTC needs to offer frequent, reliable and affordable public transit. We are getting Toronto moving by helping transit users get to their destination faster.”

TTC Chair Jamaal Myers added, “During consultations for this bus lane, we learned that over 70 percent of commuters in the Queens Quay area were choosing to walk to the subway rather than take the bus. Most respondents expect the new lane will improve travel times and their overall commutes. This new priority lane will increase reliability and overall provide a more efficient service for commuters.”

According to the TTC, the 65 Parliament, 75 Sherbourne, 114 Queens Quay East and the seasonal 202 Cherry Beach are the routes that will use the new priority bus lane. In May, the TTC adjusted the 114 Queens Quay East service to have buses operate more frequently in most periods. The 202 Cherry Beach will accommodate increased travel demand to Cherry Beach, Ookwemin Minising, the Waterfront and event venues in the Port Lands during summer months.

In December, the Toronto City Council directed the TTC to implement priority bus lanes on Queens Quay. The agency notes the population of the East Bayfront neighborhood grew by 200 percent from 2016 to 2021, creating a strong demand for better transit for those who live and work in the area.

As part of the project, the TTC will also be improving customer experience at Union Station by improving the designated Union Station bus stop on Front Street West.

“We know that most people in this area prefer to use public transit to get around. Introducing these bus lanes is the first step in providing a better transit experience for commuters,” said TTC Interim CEO Greg Percy. “We will continue to monitor usage along this corridor and adjust service as needed.”