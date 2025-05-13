Pittsburgh Regional Transit begins bus-only lane installation on University BRT line

Starting May 19, Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) will begin the process of installing red bus-only lanes along the University Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor in downtown Pittsburgh. The lanes aim to improve bus service, reduce congestion and help make transit more reliable.

What to expect

PRT has already begun installing permanent pavement markings other than the red bus paint in advance of the red bus lanes. This work is expected to continue for several weeks.

The agency will then install the red bus lanes in five phases starting May 19. Crews will establish traffic detours for most phases at 7:00 a.m. and the work will begin each evening at 8:00 p.m. Crews will be working a combination of day and night shifts in each section.

When the downtown bus lanes are complete, routes 61A, 61B, 61C and 71B will travel in the new lanes: inbound on Fifth Avenue and outbound on Sixth Avenue. General traffic will do the opposite and travel inbound on Sixth Avenue and outbound on Fifth Avenue.

Work completed in five phases