Pittsburgh Regional Transit begins bus-only lane installation on University BRT line
Starting May 19, Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) will begin the process of installing red bus-only lanes along the University Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor in downtown Pittsburgh. The lanes aim to improve bus service, reduce congestion and help make transit more reliable.
What to expect
PRT has already begun installing permanent pavement markings other than the red bus paint in advance of the red bus lanes. This work is expected to continue for several weeks.
The agency will then install the red bus lanes in five phases starting May 19. Crews will establish traffic detours for most phases at 7:00 a.m. and the work will begin each evening at 8:00 p.m. Crews will be working a combination of day and night shifts in each section.
When the downtown bus lanes are complete, routes 61A, 61B, 61C and 71B will travel in the new lanes: inbound on Fifth Avenue and outbound on Sixth Avenue. General traffic will do the opposite and travel inbound on Sixth Avenue and outbound on Fifth Avenue.
Work completed in five phases
- Phase one: The red bus lane will be installed on Liberty Avenue between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in the northeast bound direction. Work will begin on Monday, May 19 at 8:00 p.m. and is expected to be completed by 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 20.
- Phase two: A red bus lane will be added on Sixth Avenue between Grant Street and Centre Avenue in the eastbound direction. Work is expected to begin on Tuesday, May 20 at 8:00 p.m. and is expected to be completed by 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 21.
- Phase three: The red bus lane will be added to Sixth Avenue between Wood Street and Grant Street in the eastbound direction. This section of installation is expected to begin at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 21, and is expected to be completed by the end of the week.
- Phase four: A red bus lane will be installed on Fifth Avenue between Grant Street and Liberty Avenue in the westbound direction. Work will begin Tuesday, May 27, at 8:00 p.m. This section of Fifth Avenue is expected to reopen on Wednesday, May 28.
- Phase five: A red bus lane will be installed on Fifth Avenue between Sixth Avenue and Grant Street in the westbound direction. Installation will begin on May 28 at 8 p.m. and is expected to be completed by the end of the week.