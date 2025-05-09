City of Mississauga taps Stantec to lead design of Dundas BRT Mississauga East Corridor in Ontario

The city of Mississauga, Ontario, selected Stantec to lead detailed design and contract administration on the Dundas Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Mississauga East Corridor, a seven-kilometer (four-mile) segment with eight stops. Led by the city of Mississauga, the Dundas BRT Mississauga East segment has an estimated project budget of C$580 million (US$416.6 million), which includes design and construction, land acquisition and additional regional utility upgrades to be coordinated to increase construction efficiency.

“The Dundas BRT will provide direct connections to urban light rail and the wider regional transit network, connecting mobility hubs and enhancing transit services locally and regionally,” said Susan Walter, executive vice president of infrastructure, Stantec. “BRT solutions are a growing trend across North America, and we are excited to provide our expertise and support the city of Mississauga.”

In addition to the transportation work, Stantec’s Water group will work with water engineering partner, CIMA+, on approximately 12,500 meters (eight miles) of watermain and approximately 12,600 meters of wastewater main replacement, using a combination of trenchless tunneling and open-cut techniques. These works will be closely coordinated with roadway construction to minimize community disruption while optimizing cost and schedule outcomes.

Improving connections in Mississauga and the region

The Dundas BRT Mississauga East project will be designed to increase service reliability, decrease travel time and enhance transit ridership and satisfaction. It is a crucial part of the larger transit expansion in the region, supporting transportation demand and Metrolinx’s 2041 Regional Transportation Plan. The project also aligns with the city’s 2018 Dundas Connects Master Plan, supporting urban growth while addressing environmental commitments and community interests.

“Mississauga is experiencing significant growth in its rapid transit system, driven by increased transit and housing demands and a commitment to sustainable urban development,” said Mississauga Commissioner of Transportation Sam Rogers. “We look forward to collaborating with Stantec to deliver this priority project for the residents and businesses in Mississauga.”

A design for all road users

The Dundas BRT Mississauga East design will include dedicated median bus lanes and use Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) for optimized signal timings and transit priority for fast, reliable service. It will introduce new and upgraded stops equipped with improved accessibility for all passengers. Inclusive, barrier-free mobility for non-vehicular users will be included through accessible routes, tactile surfaces and integrated public amenities.

Once complete, the corridor will feature an enhanced boulevard based on complete street principles, which will include cycle tracks and sidewalks to support all road users with safe, attractive travel options.

Stantec will provide consulting, design, tender preparation, procurement support, construction, post-construction and maintenance period administration services. Works will also include significant utility relocation coordination, permitting and approvals facilitation. The project will include environmentally friendly practices and materials to minimize the project’s carbon footprint.