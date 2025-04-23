Cincinnati Metro to begin accepting applications for Metro Transit Infrastructure Fund

Cincinnati Metro will be accepting applications for the fifth cycle of its Metro Transit Infrastructure Fund (MTIF), a grant program designed to strengthen transit access and improve infrastructure within Hamilton County, Ohio. The program supports road, bridge and sidewalk improvements within three-quarters of a mile of Cincinnati Metro’s service area.

Since its launch in 2021, Cincinnati Metro says the MTIF program has awarded more than $333 million to support 106 projects across Hamilton County, including a $205 million investment in the Western Hills Viaduct. These strategic investments have enhanced safety, accessibility and mobility for thousands of residents who rely on transit.

“Through the MTIF, we’re working hand-in-hand with local jurisdictions to remove barriers to public transit and invest in stronger, safer infrastructure,” said Cincinnati Metro Chief Communications Officer Brandy Jones. “These projects are about more than concrete and asphalt—they’re about connecting people to opportunity.”

According to Cincinnati Metro, the fifth round of MTIF funding is open to Hamilton County and all municipalities and townships in Hamilton County with qualifying projects that improve or enhance transit-related infrastructure.

“We’re proud of the partnerships and tangible impacts that have resulted from this program,” said Cincinnati Metro Deputy Innovation and Vision Officer Khaled Shammout. “The MTIF continues to be a catalyst for community improvement, supporting a modern transportation network that meets the evolving needs of our region.”

Applications for the current funding cycle are due by May 31, 2025.