NJ Transit to open interim bus terminal as part of Hoboken Connect project

New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) has begun ushering in the next phase of the Hoboken Connect mixed-use project through an interim bus terminal near Hoboken Terminal. NJ Transit says it expects to complete the interim bus terminal this summer and will allow for the rehabilitation of the current bus terminal.

The agency notes the bus terminal work comes as part of the larger Hoboken Connect redevelopment effort to invest in public infrastructure and open space improvements. This work includes a complete restoration of the second floor of the historic ferry terminal into a premier events space, improvements and flood resiliency work in Warrington Plaza and new streetscapes to improve pedestrian and bicycle access.

“The start of work on this interim bus terminal at Hoboken reflects NJ Transit’s commitment to delivering long-term customer experience improvements while maintaining reliable service during construction,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri. “The interim terminal, along with the permanent bus facility, Hoboken Connect and the upcoming Long Slip project, will collectively transform Hoboken into a more connected, resilient and accessible gateway for the region.”

NJ Transit says this temporary terminal is critical to allow uninterrupted bus service as construction progresses on the permanent bus terminal at Hudson Place. An existing parking lot on NJ Transit property at Hoboken Terminal is being converted to an interim bus operation located west of the River Street and Hudson Place intersection. Consisting of eight bays serving the 126, 89, 87, 85, 63/64/68 and 22/23 lines, the area will include temporary shelters, pedestrian pathways, lighting and passenger loading, unloading and queuing areas.

“Construction on the Hoboken Bus Terminal represents the start of public space improvements at Hoboken Connect,” said LCOR Senior Vice President Brian Barry, the project’s developer for this initiative. “We’re working closely with NJ Transit and the city of Hoboken on the redevelopment of the Bus Terminal, which will improve intermodal connectivity while enhancing the overall commuter experience. Once complete, Hoboken Connect will completely transform the Hudson Waterfront, creating a highly desirable, mixed-use project comprising state-of-the-art office, sustainable residences and an enhanced pedestrian and transportation experience.”

The project

Hoboken Connect is a multi-phased initiative consisting of mixed-use commercial and residential development and public infrastructure improvements to the Hoboken Bus Terminal, Ferry Terminal Building and the surrounding Warrington Plaza, representing a $900 million investment in Hoboken’s waterfront, including $176 million dedicated to the public portion of the project from the New Jersey Debt Defeasance fund by Gov. Phil Murphy and the state legislature.

In addition to the public infrastructure improvements, the development will include a 21-story, state-of-the-art office building with an expansive rooftop terrace, a 386-unit mixed-use residential building, Charlie, with 5,000 square feet of retail space and proximity to multiple transportation options, including rail, bus, ferry, light rail and PATH services. Extensive pedestrian, vehicular and bicycle improvements are also planned to enhance transportation access.