L.A. Metro contracts Myers-Shimmick Joint Venture to be construction manager/general contractor for BRT project

The Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro) has contracted Shimmick Construction Company, Inc. (Shimmick) to serve as the construction manager/general contractor (CM/GC) for the agency’s North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project. Shimmick will take on this role with its partner, Myers and Sons, as part of the Myers-Shimmick Joint Venture (MSJV) for the project's preconstruction services phase.

The $8.26 million contract for preconstruction services approved on Dec. 5, 2024, by the L.A. Metro Board of Supervisors, marks the beginning of the 19-mile transit corridor connecting North Hollywood, Burbank, Glendale, Eagle Rock and Pasadena in California. Featuring 22 new stations, this BRT project will provide faster, more reliable transit options, reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality with the use of zero-emission electric buses. The construction value for the construction phase, if awarded to Myers-Shimmick Joint Venture by L.A. Metro, is estimated at $190 million.

"We are excited to once again partner with Myers and Sons and L.A. Metro on this critical infrastructure project to improve mobility and connectivity for millions of L.A. County residents," said Ural Yal, CEO, Shimmick. "We are encouraged to utilize the CM/GC project delivery method, which allows the entire project team to work together to address projects risks and set the project up for success during the construction phase."

The project enhances transit access for disadvantaged equity focus communities (EFCs) in the project area, including improved pedestrian and bicycle facilities and utilizes electric zero-emission buses to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The preconstruction phase will involve close collaboration between the Myers-Shimmick team, L.A. Metro and the design team to refine project designs, ensure cost control and develop a comprehensive construction schedule. Early utility work is scheduled to begin in 2025, with the project slated for completion by 2028.