King County Metro launches new bus lane violations pilot

King County Metro has launched a bus lane violations pilot to study how often private vehicles illegally use bus lanes without the use of warnings or tickets. The study will help King County Metro to better understand how often bus lane violators create bus delays or dangerous collisions.

As part of a 60-day pilot project, King County Metro will be using onboard cameras on two buses to assess and evaluate how often private vehicles illegally use bus lanes. Launched on Nov. 6, cameras mounted on a RapidRide E Line bus and a Route 7 bus began filming a 10-second video after identifying a violation and noting the location.

Ultimately, jurisdictions – not King County Metro ­– have the authority to use on-bus cameras to issue tickets. Washington state passed a new law to this effect earlier this year. Los Angeles, New York City, Oakland and Washington, D.C., are among the metropolitan areas already utilizing active bus lane enforcement programs.

In 2025, King County Metro will review the results of the pilot project alongside the agency’s goals and values. That review will help determine whether to recommend or pursue next steps with jurisdictions. Revenue raised from the tickets in such programs is directed to pay only for equipment and city safety projects.

Cars respecting bus lanes will improve the reliability of Route 7 and RapidRide E Line service

Two high ridership routes – Route 7 and RapidRide E Line – each face challenges staying on schedule when private vehicles park or commit lane violations in designated bus lanes.

Route 7 operates 256 bus trips each weekday on Rainier Avenue, with an estimated 11,000 boardings on weekdays. King County Metro has noted numerous private vehicles illegally using designated bus lanes along Rainier Avenue. So far in 2024, about 73 percent of trips have been able to operate on time, short of the agency’s goal of 80 percent or better.

RapidRide E Line operates 278 bus trips each weekday on Aurora Avenue North, serving riders between Shoreline and downtown Seattle. King County Metro has similarly noted problems with private vehicles parking in the bus lanes along this route. So far this year, about 75 percent of trips achieved their target schedule between trips, short of the agency’s goal of 80 percent or better. Recent estimated weekday boardings average 13,000 and can peak closer to 15,000.

Occasional bus lane collisions have occurred on these and other routes that King County Metro operates. A preliminary analysis shows a total of 123 collisions occurred between private vehicles and Route 7 buses in 2023 and year-to-date in 2024. Similarly, 120 collisions occurred between private vehicles and RapidRide E Line during the same time. (Figures account for the entire corridor and not necessarily only in bus lanes).