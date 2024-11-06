Honolulu DTS, Honolulu Complete Streets begin works on new transit-priority lane in Waikīkī

The city and county of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (Honolulu DTS) and Honolulu Complete Streets will begin the first phase of work on a new transit-priority lane in Waikīkī, Hawaii.

Phase 1 of the project covers the westbound lane of Kūhiō Avenue, from Kapahulu Avenue to Launiu Street. This new ʻEwa-bound bus lane will use red pavement markings and signage to give priority to both city and private buses, as well as large trucks and bicycles.

Following the success of the King Street bus lane project, which reduced bus travel times by as much as 30 percent, the transit priority treatments on Kūhiō Avenue will make more effective use of limited right-of-way space in the dense Waikīkī neighborhood. The intent of this project is to reduce operational delays due to traffic congestion for buses in Waikīkī.

Currently, 56 percent of people on Kūhiō Avenue at rush hour are walking, biking or riding either a city bus or a private bus carrier; only 44 percent of all travel is made by car. Along with providing a reliable and essential transportation option, bus lanes have been shown to increase foot traffic and sales at local businesses. The proposed improvements will increase safety for all road users and facilitate more convenient transit access for local residents, employees and visitors alike in the Waikīkī area.

The first phase of construction began Nov. 4 and is expected to last approximately four weeks, weather permitting.

Travel lane closures will occur along the project limits during construction and bus stop modifications will be provided to transit riders.

The project promotes the multimodal transportation objective of the Waikīkī Special District (Sec. 21-9.80-1): “Support efficient use of multimodal transportation in Waikīkī, reflecting the needs of Waikīkī workers, businesses, residents and tourists. Encourage the use of public transit rather than the private automobile and assist in the efficient flow of traffic.”

The city has been conducting outreach to Waikīkī constituents and the surrounding neighborhoods about the project since 2021 regarding the transit-priority lane. This includes presentations to the Waikīkī Neighborhood Board, Waikīkī Transportation Management Association, Waikīkī Improvement Association, Hawaiʻi Lodging and Tourism Association, Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, the Waikīkī Business Improvement District and elected officials in the area. The city also spoke to businesses, property owners and tenants in the area regarding the project. Flyers were sent out earlier this week to remind the neighborhood of the upcoming construction.

Although the bus lane gives priority to transit vehicles, bikes and large trucks, vehicles turning right into driveways and side streets will be able to enter the lane in advance of their turn. Passenger loading will be restricted and freight loading with a permit will still be allowed overnight between 10:00 p.m. and 7:30 a.m.