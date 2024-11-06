Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works BRT South Date Transitway project nears completion

The Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) South Date Transitway project is nearing completion. Two key intersections along the busway corridor—SW 328 Street within the city of Homestead, Fla., and SW 336 Street in Florida City—are set to begin operations soon. The gate arms at these intersections are scheduled to begin functioning on Nov. 11, 2024, at 6:00 a.m.

The intersections will be closely monitored to ensure they are working as intended and that traffic flow remains smooth. To keep motorists informed, variable messaging signs will be placed on each side of the intersections starting two weeks before the anticipated Nov. 11 operation date, advising the public of the changes. These efforts are part of the county’s ongoing efforts to enhance transportation safety and efficiency.

Starting in December 2024, the DTPW will begin the phased implementation of the remaining gate arms at intersections along the BRT corridor. This process will begin at SW 344 Street and gradually move northward, with a few intersections placed into service each week until the project is fully operational.

The BRT system is a part of the South Corridor Transitway which is designed to improve public transportation in South Miami-Dade County. Once fully completed, the BRT will operate along a 20-mile dedicated corridor, extending from Florida City to the Dadeland South Metrorail Station. This dedicated lane system allows buses to avoid traffic congestion, reducing travel times and providing commuters with a faster, more reliable transit option. It is also expected to help reduce travel times between South Miami-Dade and Downtown Dadeland, offering an accessible alternative to driving. The BRT project is part of the Miami SMART Plan, which aims to enhance the overall transportation infrastructure and increase mobility options for residents.