City of Gainesville, Fla., begins its 100 bus stop improvement project

In the city of Gainesville, Fla., its Regional Transit System (RTS) is improving 100 city bus stops to make public transportation more comfortable and convenient for riders. This extended project, which is budgeted at $1.99 million, is funded through grants from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

Providing a safe and convenient transportation system for all users is the main point outlined in the city’s comprehensive plan. Older bus stops that did not meet standards as outlined by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) have been redesigned. The bus stops slated to receive upgrades are in various locations across the city. Improvements will depend on the needs identified at each location. Construction will include:

Installation of sidewalks with compliant curb ramps

Retrofitting of existing curb ramps

Increased pad space for passengers in wheelchairs

Updated shelters with adequate seating, side and roof panels

Improved lighting

“This is an important step to improve our current transportation infrastructure. We want all RTS bus stops to be comfortable and easy to use,” said RTS Transportation Director Jesus Gomez. “The funding for this project allows us to renovate nine percent of the roughly 1,100 bus stops across the system.”

The project also moves the city closer to its goal of providing equitable transportation options throughout all four districts. For public transit, equity can mean making the system more user friendly, more ADA accessible, and more readily available to riders who rely on bus service to reach healthcare, food, employment and other community resources.

The RTS bus stop improvement project began on Sept. 13. Work on the entire list of 100 bus stops will continue over the next several months. Construction is expected to be completed by April 2025.