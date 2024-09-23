RIPTA completes $1.8 million Bus Stop Enhancement Project at the Community College of Rhode Island

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) celebrated the completion of its $1.8 million Bus Stop Enhancement Project at the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) Knight Campus in Warwick.

This project, a collaborative effort between RIPTA and CCRI, worked to improve transit accessibility and enhance the rider experience as recommended in Rhode Island’s 2020 statewide Transit Master Plan, Transit Forward Rhode Island.

“Many of our students juggle jobs, family responsibilities and academic commitments, making the ability to get to and from our campuses without wasting time on unreliable or lengthy commutes is crucial. It’s not just about getting students from point A to point B, it’s about more time focused on studies and less time spent worrying about logistics,” said Rosemary A. Costigan, Ph.D., RN, interim president of CCRI. “With expanded routes and greater convenience, this enhanced bus stop will directly improve the daily lives of hundreds of students who rely on public transportation to attend their classes, pursue their dreams and achieve their goals.”

The Knight Campus now features four newly constructed bus stops, all within the existing busway and curb area, designed to accommodate 40-foot buses. These improvements provide a modern and accessible transit environment for students, faculty and the public who utilize RIPTA’s services to access the campus. Each bus stop is equipped with:

Real-time information screens for up-to-the-minute bus arrivals and departures.

Accessible seating areas for ADA mobility devices.

Enhanced lighting for safety and visibility.

Trash cans to maintain cleanliness and environmental sustainability.

Solar panels to generate low-voltage electricity, powering the bus stop amenities.

In addition to these improvements, a security camera system has been installed to monitor the transit facilities, accessible by both RIPTA and CCRI security teams. Safe and distinctive fencing separates the active busway from the adjacent CCRI parking lot, further ensuring the safety of pedestrians and transit riders. New bus stop signage has been installed at each stop, along with appropriate crosswalk and safety signage, including flashing lights to alert drivers and pedestrians.

“These significant bus stop enhancements at CCRI set a new standard for transit infrastructure, and it will serve as a blueprint for future projects like this across the state,” said RIPTA Interim CEO Christopher Durand. “By partnering with CCRI, we are ensuring that public transit continues to be a reliable and sustainable option for students, faculty, staff and the community at large.”

RIPTA received funding for the project through a Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Bus and Bus Facilities grant, which played a crucial role in supporting the $1.8 million initiative. This project is part of RIPTA’s broader commitment to improving connections throughout Rhode Island, with the CCRI Knight Campus serving as a vital point in the regional public transportation network.