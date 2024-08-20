City of Madison, Wis., to launch BRT system Sept. 22.

The city of Madison, Wis., (Metro Transit) will be launching its East-West bus rapid transit (BRT) line on Sept. 22. The launch of the BRT initiative was initially launched in 2019 to address the transportation needs of the growing city by the efforts of the city of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. The new service will utilize federal funding awarded to the city.

“I want to thank the Biden-Harris administration for recognizing that Madison needed a historic investment in our transportation infrastructure. We received nearly $140 million in federal funds to make this possible,” said Madison Mayor Rhodes-Conway. “The launch of the East-West BRT route is a monumental step forward for our community and our transit system. I’m proud to say we are well on our way to integrating a North-South BRT line as well. Sept. 22 will be a big day for Madison and it’s just the beginning.”

The new Rapid Route A will run on the East-West Rapid Corridor, with service running approximately every 15 minutes throughout most of the day. Routes B and F will also operate using the buses, stations and lanes of BRT but will branch off to serve local stops. The increased frequency of service will help commuters and residents seeking efficient transit options.

Metro Transit Route A and local Routes B and F will be served by 60-foot, articulated all-electric buses with dual-side boarding options. The new, bigger buses can carry double the number of passengers and will cut through traffic thanks to dedicated bus lanes and priority traffic signals. The 43 new boarding stations along the East-West Rapid Corridor are in the final stages of construction and are designed to improve the passenger experience. The new BRT buses also have enhanced features that will make Metro Transit more accessible to all members of its community.

Metro Transit General Manager Justin Stuehrenberg notes all of the recent changes at the agency are aimed at alleviating passenger overcrowding, speeding up travel times and simplifying the system.

"Our team has worked tirelessly for years to bring this transformative BRT project to completion and I'm thrilled to announce the opening date," Stuehrenberg said. "I'm confident it will bring significant mobility and economic benefits to the Madison region while also serving as a national model to be emulated by others."

Additionally, Metro Transit is also launching its Fast Fare system in September in preparation for the launch of the East-West Rapid Corridor routes. A new bus tracker system, intended to be more user-friendly, is already being rolled out. The new technologies will help to make riding the bus faster and more convenient.