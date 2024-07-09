Oklahoma City Council approves 17-mile route for MAPS 4 BRT corridor

Oklahoma City Council voted to approve a 17-mile route (locally preferred alternative) for the new MAPS 4 bus rapid transit (BRT) corridor in northeast and south Oklahoma City, Okla. The route will serve key destinations, connecting communities and resources, and expand equitable mobility options for residents.

The approved route establishes a BRT corridor connecting the Adventure District in northeast Oklahoma City to Southwest 89th St. and South Portland Avenue near the industrial logistics hub, where the Amazon fulfillment facility is located. Key community destinations and employment hubs along the corridor include Metro Tech, Ralph Ellison Library, Automobile Alley, the Innovation District, Capitol Hill, INTEGRIS Southwest Medical Center and Oklahoma City Community College. The approved route, which could be constructed in two phases, will include 26 stop locations, each with a northbound and southbound station, and is projected to serve 2,700 weekday riders, connecting to approximately 50,000 jobs.

The route was developed based on input from residents across Oklahoma City at 19 public events and 15 pop-up events, as well as an online and map survey. Feedback focused on the need for reliable service, access to healthcare and educational facilities, connections to employers, service in key districts and neighborhoods and support for disadvantaged populations.

"The recommendation was developed based on the input we received through community engagement and extensive analysis of the corridors,” said MAPS Program Manager David Todd. "Now that we have a locally preferred route, we can move forward with this project that will address the transportation needs of our residents and enhance connectivity across Oklahoma City.”

The BRT buses will travel along a combination of mixed traffic and dedicated lanes, including business access and turn lanes and center-running lanes.

“Thanks to robust community input and the efforts of the consultant team, the consolidation of two previously separate corridors into a single 17-mile route allows for a significantly enhanced customer experience when both phases are operational,” said Director for EMBARK Jason Ferbrache. “Customers traveling from Northeast Oklahoma City to Southwest Oklahoma City will no longer need to transfer buses. The corridor integrates seamlessly with established areas of our community such as Northeast 23rd while introducing transit access to new areas of the city, including Southwest 59th.”

MAPS 4 includes $61 million to build the EMBARK-operated BRT corridor connecting south and northeast Oklahoma City. The city of Oklahoma City will leverage MAPS funds to apply for federal grants. Construction is scheduled to start in 2028.

The MAPS 4 BRT will be Oklahoma City’s second BRT route. The RAPID BRT service launched in December 2023.