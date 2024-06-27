Fairfax County's Richmond Highway BRT project approved to enter engineering phase of federal CIG program

The Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Capital Investment Grants (CIG) Program approved the Richmond Highway Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project to enter into its engineering phase.

The Richmond Highway BRT will feature a 7.4-mile dedicated bus lane and mixed traffic extending from the Huntington Metro Station to Fort Belvoir, Va. Fairfax County notes existing transit service in the corridor does not meet the needs of current or future residents, with challenges such as long travel times, infrequent service and delays during rush hour. The new BRT system is expected to improve transit frequency, reliability, comfort and attractiveness.

The project includes nine BRT stations, pedestrian and bicycle facilities and safety enhancements. The aim is to provide a faster, more reliable transit option, reducing traffic congestion and supporting economic growth.

“This milestone approval propels us towards a transformative era in Fairfax County’s transportation landscape,” Jeffrey McKay, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors chairman. "The Richmond Highway BRT project is not just about enhancing transit; it’s about fostering economic growth, improving the quality of life for our residents and building a sustainable future. As we move into the engineering phase, we reaffirm our dedication to creating a modern, efficient and reliable transit system that meets the evolving needs of our vibrant community."

The approval aligns with Embark Richmond Highway, the county project aiming to improve the Richmond Highway area with better transportation options and economic growth. The county is working with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to widen Richmond Highway, adding more lanes and facilities for pedestrians and cyclists. A key part of the plan is the new BRT system endorsed by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in 2015. The improvements will support federal investments, including upgrades to Fort Belvoir.

The next steps for the project involve detailed engineering and design, securing additional funding and preparing for construction. The BRT is expected to be operational by late 2031, significantly improving public transit along the corridor. The project is estimated to cost approximately $937 million.