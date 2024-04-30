Pierce Transit cuts ribbon on Stream Community Line

Pierce Transit has cut the ribbon on its new Stream Community Line. The high-capacity transit service launched April 1 in partnership with MultiCare and offers a frequent, rapid and convenient weekday morning and afternoon service between Spanaway and Tacoma Dome Station in Tacoma, Wash.

Stream runs on weekdays from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. to help those riders who commute to and from downtown Tacoma and who connect to other local and regional transit services. This service is provided in addition to the existing Route 1, providing another option on weekday mornings and afternoons for commuters looking to make a quicker and more direct trip.

Pierce Transit notes Stream service uses uniquely-branded buses and header signs to differentiate it from Route 1 service along the corridor. Bus stops served by Stream have a branded sign, ride guide and Braille/raised print signage posted on them. Stream bus stops will soon also feature enhanced shelters and lighting, along with a Braille sign and ConnectPoint technology, which will display the next bus information and a push-to-text feature to hear the next bus information. A ConnectPoint device was on display, along with a Stream coach, at the ribbon cutting celebration.