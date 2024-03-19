Federal, provincial funding to support addition of bus lanes on two Metro Vancouver bridges

A combined investment of C$35.5 million (US$26.1 million) between the government of Canada and the government of British Columbia will help fund two key highway bridges in Saanich, B.C., that will be widened to accommodate dedicated bus lanes. The project will support more reliable, efficient travel between the West Shore and downtown Victoria.

Funding will widen, retrofit and renew the Colquitz River Bridges over Burnside Road on Highway 1, extending and connecting the bus lanes in both directions between Tillicum Road and Admirals-McKenzie Interchange while making the bridges more resilient to seismic events. Additionally, the new bus lanes will create a continuous transit corridor between downtown Victoria and the interchange, reducing traffic congestion and improving transit service reliability.

"To build a brighter future for Canadians, the federal government is investing in projects that improve connectivity and resiliency. Widening the Colquitz River bridges will make for a more reliable, efficient commute for south Islanders. We will continue investing in public transit infrastructure that makes it easier for residents to navigate their communities and that contributes to a greener future,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, federal minister of Natural Resources and member of parliament for North Vancouver.

"Making our infrastructure sustainable while supporting rapid bus capacity is a priority. This area is such a busy pinch point for people who travel and commute between downtown Victoria and the West Shore communities on the Island. We need to facilitate a stronger transportation network that ensures people can reduce their commute times from work and school to home,” said British Columbia Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming.

The government of Canada is investing C$12 million (US$8.8 million) through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The government of British Columbia is investing C$23.5 million (US$17.3 million).

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups.