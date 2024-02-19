Combined investment of C$8.8 million to fund transit infrastructure upgrades for Comox Valley Regional District

Communities in the Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) will receive five upgraded and new transit exchanges and other system upgrades to improve transit access and safety due to a combined investment of more than C$8.8 million (US$6.5 million) from the government of Canada, the province of British Columbia and the CVRD.

Funding will construct or upgrade transit exchanges in five locations in the CVRD:

South Courtenay Downtown Courtenay Oyster River Downtown Comox North Island College campus

Each new and rehabilitated exchange will include concrete bus bays or curb areas that can accommodate heavy-duty buses and future on-street battery-electric bus charging. The project will also include improvements to pedestrian and road infrastructure, new bike racks and the construction of operator facilities.

Once completed, the project will enhance the passenger experience and service operations while facilitating service increases and ridership growth. It will also support the economic and population growth of downtown Courtenay and Comox, B.C.

“In line with continuing commitment to promoting equitable communities, the federal government is investing in public transit infrastructure that provides people and families with greater access to public services, employment opportunities and affordable housing. When we invest in more transit exchanges and improve transit priority infrastructure, like we are in the CVRD, we are demonstrating our commitment to make communities more connected,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, federal minister of Natural Resources and member of parliament for North Vancouver.

“Expanding transit infrastructure in the Comox Valley offers people more opportunities for jobs, housing and amenities. Public transportation infrastructure is about more than just getting people around town, it’s about connecting communities and improving the lives of people who use transit daily. Building five new transit exchanges around the Comox Valley means our transit system can continue to provide dedicated service to those who need it,” said Ronna-Rae Leonard, member of the Legislative Assembly for Courtenay-Comox.

The government of Canada is investing C$$3.6 million (US$2.7 million) through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The province of British Columbia is investing C$3.6 million (US$2.7 million) and the CVRD is contributing C$1.8 million (US$1.3 million). Funding from all three is secured and administered by BC Transit.

“BC Transit is partnering with the federal and provincial governments to deliver greater and more convenient access to transit for residents in the Comox Valley Regional Transit System by building or upgrading five transit exchanges that will support transit service expansion in the region. This investment in transit exchange infrastructure will support the region’s future transit network, accommodate the future increase in transit service levels and create convenient and comfortable spaces for people to catch their bus,” said Erinn Pinkerton, president and CEO for BC Transit.

“We are happy to see investments happening in our community. By providing safe, more accessible and convenient transit opportunities within the Comox Valley, we hope that residents will choose transit as an alternative method of transportation,” said Will Cole-Hamilton, CVRD board chair.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups.