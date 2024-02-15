CTA to construct new Harlem Blue Line station bus bridge

Starting Feb. 19, the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) will begin to replace the 40-year-old Harlem Blue Line station bus bridge by demolishing the current bridge and building a new one. The $19.6 million project, which is being funded by a mix of state and federal resources, is anticipated to be completed by 2025.

The steel and concrete elevated bus bridge spans the entire width of the Kennedy Expressway and serves as a bus boarding area, featuring a five-lane bus bay with a canopy, as well as a commuter drop-off area.

“As we’ve done for decades and across our system, a variety of maintenance functions have been performed over the years to maximize the longevity of this bus bridge, which is now beyond its useful life and requires full replacement,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter Jr. “As part of this year-long project, we are committed to minimizing impacts to our bus and rail riders as much as possible while keeping to an aggressive construction timeline.”

During the construction, the west entrance to the Harlem rail station will be temporarily closed and the adjacent Park & Ride lot will be temporarily closed. Those using the Park & Ride facility will be encouraged to use either the Cumberland or Rosemont CTA Park & Ride facilities. CTA bus routes #88 Higgins and #90 Harlem will be temporarily rerouted to make service stops along Harlem Avenue while Pace suburban bus routes #209 and #423 will also undergo temporary rerouting.

To allow crews to safely perform project work, CTA anticipates service impacts to be minimal and will include single track operations, as well as some temporary station closures during the overnight hours and/or on weekends, with a free bus shuttle provided as alternative service. Additional details regarding these anticipated service impacts will be communicated to riders in advance to allow them to properly plan and/or adjust their travel plans.

The Harlem station was originally built in 1982-1983 as part of the CTA’s O’Hare Branch extension of the Blue Line.