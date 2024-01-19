STV to provide program management services for MCDOT BRT expansion.

Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) has selected STV to serve as program management consultant for the county’s expansive bus rapid transit (BRT) implementation plan.

As part of this project, STV will support the county in developing and planning all facets of MCDOT’s BRT plan, known as Flash. The plan is being developed to get people to their destination faster and with more financial value as apposed to transportation by car. The proposed system includes eight lines, including five in the first phase. One of the Phase One lines is already in service (the U.S. 29 Corridor between Silver Spring Transit Center and Burtonsville, Md).

“It is unique for a county transportation department to be implementing a program at the scale and magnitude of Flash, but the sophistication of MCDOT’s capabilities combined with the support of STV’s team will make it possible,” said Phil Hanegraaf, FAICP, vice president and national planning director at STV. “The scope of the BRT program is all-encompassing. Managing multiple corridor development projects while simultaneously addressing policy regarding roadway and lane utilization, funding needs and alternative delivery approaches sets Montgomery County apart.”

In total, the service is expected to feature 100 stops, with BRT service arriving every five to 15 minutes. Since 2020, STV has been providing MCDOT with planning and design services for several initiatives within the proposed BRT plan.