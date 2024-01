On Jan. 11, Lane Transit District’s (LTD) contractors will begin the installation of more than 20 new EmX traffic signals along the West Eugene and Pioneer Parkway EmX corridors.

The work is intended to improve safety and consistency for bus operators and motorists on bus rapid transit corridors.

The safety work is expected to take several months to complete. It will take place Monday through Thursday during off-peak traffic hours. Intermittent lane closures will occur.