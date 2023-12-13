Joint investment of more than C$26.6 million to extend life of trolley overhead infrastructure in Metro Vancouver

A combined investment of more than C$26.6 million (US$19.6 million) from the government of Canada, Vancouver, B.C., and TransLink will help extend the life of trolley overhead (TOH) infrastructure in Metro Vancouver by 30 to 60 years. The project will maintain TOH infrastructure, which connects trolley cars to overhead wires, and support the longevity of trolley bus service in Vancouver and Burnaby, B.C.

Trolley bus service has been an integral part of zero-emission transit in Metro Vancouver for the past 75 years. Trolley buses replace conventional diesel buses, saving more than 18,000 tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions annually while providing a clean public transit option in the region. The replacement of aging components is essential to keeping TOH infrastructure in good shape and keeping trolley buses moving on the street.

The funding will help replace a variety of components that make up the TOH infrastructure, including up to 600 steel trolley poles, approximately 60 kilometers (37.3 miles) of running wire and up to 6,000 meters (3.7 miles) of underground cable. Other assets like switch assemblies and hanger and ear units will also be replaced.

The project aligns with city of Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim’s Vision, TransLink’s Investment Plan and shared environmental goals by ensuring that existing infrastructure meets quality and safety requirements to support trolley bus ridership and reduce GHG emissions.

“People in Metro Vancouver have enjoyed access to zero-emission trolley buses for decades. Since Trolley buses made their debut, we have seen our communities grow and with that our need for transit infrastructure that’s affordable, efficient and green. With this funding, we will be able to continue to offer environmentally friendly transit solutions for generations to come,” said British Columbia Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming.

“We’re excited to be making this investment to support the continued use of trolleys in Vancouver. The trolley network is an important component of a healthy, connected city and this funding will help ensure residents and visitors can continue to move about Vancouver in a reliable, safe and sustainable way well into the future,” said city of Vancouver Mayor Sin.

The government of Canada is investing C$13.3 (US$9.8 million) through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The city of Vancouver is contributing C$4.3 (US$3.2 million) while TransLink is contributing C$9.1 million (US$6.7 million).

“Vancouver’s trolley buses have been an iconic fixture in our city for more than 75 years and we’re the only transit system in Canada that operates a trolley fleet. Replacing this infrastructure is critical to delivering climate friendly transportation options for Metro Vancouver. We’re thankful to our government partners for continuing to help us take climate action for future generations,” said Kevin Quinn, chief of executive operations for TransLink, and Brad West, chair of the Mayors’ Council for TransLink.