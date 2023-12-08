MARTA advances Clayton Southlake BRT project

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has advanced the Clayton Southlake bus rapid transit (BRT) project, with board approval to solicit proposals for final design services for the entire alignment and a potential airport connection.

The proposed MARTA Rapid Southlake BRT runs south of the airport along local bus route 196, providing service to Clayton County, Ga., from College Park, Riverdale, Southern Regional Medical Center and Southlake Mall and considers a completed concept study for direct connectivity to Airport Station.

The current 15.5-mile alignment proposes at least 13 stations with rail-like amenities such as off board fare payment, level boarding, seating and digital signage and has a total projected conceptual cost of approximately $338 million.

The project goal is to implement more than 50 percent of new, dedicated lanes for buses, which could be improved as project development progresses and an amended locally preferred alternative (LPA) is considered in early spring.

The solicitation for proposals specifically seeks architectural and engineering services for final design of:

MARTA Rapid Southlake segment 1: South of I-285 with 30 to 100 percent design

MARTA Rapid Southlake segment 2: North of I-285 with two options

The design services also include working collaboratively with the National Environmental Protection Act process.

MARTA's Office of Diversity and Inclusion will review the proposal documents during the pre-planning phase of the solicitation process to identify opportunities for disadvantaged, small and minority business participation.