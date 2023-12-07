FTA approves environmental review for Houston Metro’s METRORapid University Corridor Project

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has approved the environmental review for the METRORapid University Corridor Project, a significant step forward in the development of Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County’s (Houston Metro) transformative bus rapid transit (BRT) line.

The 25-mile BRT line will connect Westchase Park & Ride and Tidwell Transit Center, providing high-capacity transit service to major employment, education, and healthcare centers along the corridor. The METRORapid University Corridor line will operate in a dedicated lane and offer faster, more reliable service, reducing travel times for commuters. The line will also feature accessible platforms, level boarding, next-bus arrival signs, security cameras, lighting and off-board fare payment, mirroring the amenities of light rail.

Houston Metro says the METRORapid University Corridor Project will not only improve mobility, but also promote economic development, enhance air quality and create a more equitable transportation system for all.

The agency’s steadfast commitment to community engagement played a pivotal role in the project's development. During the past several years, Houston Metro has actively collaborated with community members and stakeholders, hosting hundreds of public meetings in communities along the corridor. As the project progresses, Houston Metro says it remains dedicated to fostering ongoing public input opportunities, ensuring the constructed transit system seamlessly integrates with the community's evolving needs and aspirations.

FTA's approval paves the way for the METRORapid University Corridor Project to enter its engineering phase in early 2024, bringing the project closer to its projected construction start date in 2026 and its anticipated service launch in 2029.

The full FTA report can be viewed here.