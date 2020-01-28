Harris County Metro announces accessibility upgrades to its Downtown Transit Center

The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County’s (Metro) Downtown Transit Center will be getting a facelift to improve accessibility and overall customer experience.

Some upgrades include new sidewalks, new bus platforms, improved access ramps and improved braille signage. The multiphase project began Jan. 27, with crews closing the west side of the transit center next to Travis Street.

During phase one, Downtown Transit Center stops on Travis Street will be temporarily relocated to the corner of Travis and Pierce streets. Impacted routes include:

32 Renwick/San Felipe

82 Westheimer

222 Grand Parkway Park & Ride

236 Maxey Park & Ride

283 Kuykendahl/Greenway-Uptown Park & Ride

Completion of the Downtown Transit Center reconstruction project is slated for the fall of 2020.