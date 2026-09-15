MDOT MTA to start RAISE East-West Transit Priority Project construction Oct. 6

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) revealed that construction of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) East-West Transit Priority Project will begin Oct. 6. The $50 million investment, which includes a $22 million federal RAISE grant supported by members of Maryland’s Congressional Delegation, is designed to transform a 20-mile stretch along Baltimore’s CityLink Blue and CityLink Orange corridors—in an effort to make daily travel to jobs, health care, school and life’s opportunities faster, safer and easier for everyone.

“Building the new East-West Transit Priority Project means we are creating more pathways to work, wages and wealth by providing safe, reliable transportation for Marylanders in Baltimore to thrive," said Maryland Gov. Wes Moore. “Whether it be transportation to your kid’s school, the nearest grocery store or a new job, our administration is dedicated to building the necessary infrastructure to connect Maryland communities to opportunities, ensuring no one is left behind.”

The project aims to put community priorities front and center in an effort to improve mobility, safety and quality of life along the corridor. The RAISE East-West Project seeks to deliver real, tangible improvements that riders will experience now while building momentum for Baltimore’s long-term transit future.

“The RAISE East-West Transit Priority Project is an example of the Moore-Miller Administration leveraging federal, state and local funding to create more efficient, safe and reliable transportation opportunities,” said MDOT Secretary Katie Thomson. “Starting construction on this project is a monumental step as we work to better serve and support customers traveling across Baltimore.”

What’s coming