RTC of Southern Nevada's RED LINE BRT to begin passenger service Aug. 23 

The RED LINE will replace the existing Route 109 and expand transit service 12.5 miles from the South Strip Transit Terminal to the Las Vegas Medical District.
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Aug. 5, 2026
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RTC of Southern Nevada
An RTC Southern Nevada zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell bus numbered 23302, wrapped with 'Be a Hero. Ride Zero Emissions.' messaging.

An RTC Southern Nevada hydrogen fuel cell bus.

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Southern Nevada's Maryland Parkway Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) RED LINE will begin service on Aug. 23 after nearly two years of construction. The RED LINE will replace the existing Route 109 and expand transit service 12.5 miles from the South Strip Transit Terminal to the Las Vegas Medical District.

The RED LINE will feature: 

  • Bus service every 12 minutes during daytime hours, seven days a week. 
  • An expanded route serving downtown Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Medical District. 
  • 7.2 miles of dedicated transit lanes and traffic signal priority to reduce traffic delays and improve travel times. 
  • Enhanced stations featuring additional seating, shade and passenger amenities. 
  • 15 new zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell, high-capacity buses. 
  • Direct connections to Bonneville Transit Center, South Strip Transit Terminal and Harry Reid International Airport. 

The RTC of Southern Nevada received $149.9 million in funding through the Federal Transit Administration’s Capital Investment Grant program for the RED LINE Project in 2024. The RED LINE project also included shared bus bike lanes, wider sidewalks and improvements to lighting and landscaping. The RTC of Southern Nevada estimates the new BRT service will decrease travel time for riders by about 20% compared to Route 109. 

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Brandon Lewis
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Brandon Lewis

Associate Editor

Brandon Lewis is a recent graduate of Kent State University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lewis is a former freelance editorial assistant at Vehicle Service Pros in Endeavor Business Media’s Vehicle Repair Group. Lewis brings his knowledge of web managing, copyediting and SEO practices to Mass Transit magazine as an associate editor. He is also a co-host of the Infrastructure Technology Podcast.

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