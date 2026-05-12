BC Transit, CVRD open downtown Comox transit exchange for passenger service

The downtown Comox transit exchange has opened to passenger service, according to BC Transit and the Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD).

The construction contract was awarded to a company from Campbell River, Wacor Holdings Ltd. The exchange will be open for use for all transit riders. According to the agencies, the downtown Comox exchange increases bus capacity, improves the transit experience for riders and enhances the safety of the area.

In total, four locations in the CVRD—south Courtenay, downtown Courtenay, downtown Comox and North Island College—as well as Oyster River in the Strathcona Regional District, are receiving upgrades and new transit exchanges. The agencies note that each exchange will include concrete bus bays that can accommodate heavy-duty buses. Upgrades also include improvements to pedestrian and road infrastructure, new bike racks and new larger bus shelters.

Since the announcement of the new exchanges, BC Transit and the CVRD note that they and the local municipalities have been engaging stakeholders and refining exchange designs for the upcoming projects. These five new transit exchanges were announced in February 2024, with C$8.8 million (US$6.4 million) in funding from the government of Canada, province of British Columbia and the CVRD.

Once completed, the agencies say the projects will enhance the rider experience and enable future service improvements and growing ridership.