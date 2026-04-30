NYC DOT to resume construction of redesigned Flatbush Avenue

The New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) has resumed construction on a redesign of Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn that aims to speed up bus service and improve street safety. The full redesign comes after some center-running bus lanes were added last year between Livingston Street and State Street. The major upgrade will feature new center-running bus lanes from Livingston Street to the Grand Army Plaza corridor, along with other upgrades that are designed to improve service for 132,000 daily bus riders and enhance safety for everyone traveling on the corridor.

“Today we begin a major project to deliver faster buses and safer streets on Brooklyn’s Flatbush Avenue,” said NYC DOT Commissioner Mike Flynn. “This redesign will help change the look and feel of the street, transforming it from a highway-like roadway into more of a neighborhood street that finally puts people first.”

Construction is expected to continue into fall 2026. The department is encouraging drivers to use alternative routes, take transit or allow additional travel time.

The department notes that bus speeds on Flatbush Avenue can drop to speeds as slow as four miles per hour, driving the redesign. The project follows public outreach and is set to serve the B41, B67, B69, B63, B45 and B103 lines.

“Faster, more reliable service and a safer Flatbush Avenue for all—that’s what this project delivers,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “We’re working with NYC DOT to bring the same improvements to key corridors across the city.”

NYC DOT says it has seen similar designs deliver strong results. On 161st Street in the Bronx, bus speeds increased by up to 43%. On Edward L. Grant Highway, pedestrian and cycling injuries decreased by 29%, with total injuries down 17%, according to the department.

The Flatbush Avenue project is also set to include dedicated loading zones, safety improvements and 29,000 square feet of new pedestrian space through concrete bus boarding islands and painted curb extensions at intersections.

NYC DOT says it will complete the project in four phases while maintaining general vehicle access. Work has begun with the removal of two concrete pedestrian islands, followed by reconstruction of each half of the avenue to preserve two-way traffic on one side at all times:

Phase 1: Removal of two concrete islands at Flatbush Avenue and Atlantic Avenue.

Removal of two concrete islands at Flatbush Avenue and Atlantic Avenue. Phase 2: Reconstruction of one side, including removal of existing roadway markings, installation of concrete elements and the addition of temporary markings, bus stops and reroutes.

Reconstruction of one side, including removal of existing roadway markings, installation of concrete elements and the addition of temporary markings, bus stops and reroutes. Phase 3: Reconstruction of the opposite side.

Reconstruction of the opposite side. Phase 4: Installation of final markings, signage, signals and street elements, including bike corrals and flexible posts.

The agency has either already broken ground or will soon break ground on new bus lanes on Madison Avenue in Manhattan, benefitting 92,000 daily local and express bus riders; on Fordham Road in the Bronx, benefitting 130,000 daily riders; on 161st Street in the Bronx, benefitting 25,000 daily riders, with more to come this year.