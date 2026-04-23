High Valley Transit breaks ground on The Bob BRT service

High Valley Transit has broken ground on The Bobsled Express (The Bob), the state of Utah’s first rural bus rapid transit system. The project will create a new high-capacity transit corridor connecting Kimball Junction and Park City’s Old Town.

According to the agency, local partners began planning the project more than 10 years ago as a strategy to address congestion on SR-224–one of the region's busiest corridors that serves more than 10,000 workers daily.

The service will include a combination of dedicated bus-only and mixed-flow lanes along seven miles of the SR-224 corridor. The system will operate zero-emission electric buses, with service every 10 to 15 minutes, seven days a week.