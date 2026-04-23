High Valley Transit breaks ground on The Bob BRT service

High Valley Transit has broken ground on The Bobsled Express (The Bob), the state of Utah’s first rural bus rapid transit system. The project will create a new high-capacity transit corridor connecting Kimball Junction and Park City’s Old Town.
According to the agency, local partners began planning the project more than 10 years ago as a strategy to address congestion on SR-224–one of the region's busiest corridors that serves more than 10,000 workers daily.
The service will include a combination of dedicated bus-only and mixed-flow lanes along seven miles of the SR-224 corridor. The system will operate zero-emission electric buses, with service every 10 to 15 minutes, seven days a week.
The agency notes that while some early work activities began in fall 2025, major construction kicked off in early April. Project contractor, Stacy Witbeck, has scheduled the bulk of the construction activity to take place in 2026 and 2027, with a planned construction shutdown in peak winter season. According to the agency, 2028 will see final landscape installation and paving with bus operations is scheduled to begin in fall 2028.
High Valley Transit estimates The Bob will have an opening capacity of 10,000 riders per day with the scalability and capacity to serve up to 50,000 riders a day for busy ski days and major events like the 2034 Winter Olympics.
“Mountain communities across the West are facing the same challenge of growing demand and limited capacity on our roads,” said High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez. “The Bob shows that rural communities can invest in transit solutions that provide equitable and reliable transportation without sacrificing the character that makes these places special.”
The service has a program cost of $109 million and is funded through a combination of federal, state and local funding sources.