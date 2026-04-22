Town of Chapel Hill selects STV to provide construction management services for NS RAPID project

The town of Chapel Hill, N.C., has selected STV to provide construction management (CM) services for the NS RAPID project, a $197 million, federally supported bus rapid transit (BRT) investment that will reshape mobility along the town’s busiest multimodal corridor. The 8.2-mile BRT line will connect riders to the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill, Southern Village, UNC medical facilities and park-and-ride hubs.

According to STV, the project includes more than five miles of dedicated bus-only lanes, 29 stations with passenger amenities and traffic signal upgrades designed to improve reliability and travel times. NS RAPID will operate as part of Chapel Hill Transit’s fare-free system, ensuring free rides for all users. Service is targeted to begin in 2030.

“Successful bus rapid transit projects are built through strong partnerships among agencies, designers and construction teams,” said STV Engineering Director for CM Services in North Carolina Kristin White. “Our team is focused on keeping Chapel Hill moving during construction and delivering a reliable, rider-ready system that supports the town from day one.”

STV will act as an extension of Chapel Hill Transit staff, overseeing contractor coordination, cost and schedule controls, utility relocation, safety and quality assurance and federal compliance. The project is funded in part through the Federal Transit Administration’s Small Starts program.

“NS RAPID is designed to make it easier to get to class, work, healthcare, shopping and home,” said Transit Development Manager at Chapel Hill Transit Katy Fontaine. “We’re excited to partner with STV to help deliver a project that will improve how our community moves every day.”