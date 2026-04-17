Arlington County completes Columbia Pike corridor reconstruction

Arlington County, Va., celebrated the completion of the Columbia Pike corridor reconstruction, making improvements to the community’s busiest corridors serving transit riders, local businesses and dining scene.

The county says the Columbia Pike Multimodal Street Improvement project implemented upgrades to pedestrian, transit, vehicle and utility infrastructure to transform Columbia Pike into a safe, vibrant, walkable and transit-friendly main street.

“Columbia Pike has long-been a close-knit community, shaped by the people who live, shop and spend time there,” said Arlington County Board Chair Matt de Ferranti. “The completion of these improvements makes it easier to enjoy and celebrate the corridor’s wealth of dining, community spaces and artistic landmarks.”

A ribbon-cutting event was held to mark the approximately $161 million transformation of the three-mile stretch between the western county line and South Oak Street. Funding for the project included support from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA).

“NVTA was proud to partner on the transformation of one of Arlington’s most vital corridors into a true complete street that better balances all modes of travel and supports high-quality, high-frequency transit service,” said NVTA CEO Monica Backmon. “These investments help deliver multimodal transportation solutions that improve daily travel and enhance quality of life across the region.”

A transformation from the inside out

To make room for street-level improvements, crews relocated utility poles and wires from sidewalks to below the center lanes of Columbia Pike.

Once utility work was completed, the project moved on to improvements above ground. The county notes that it widened sidewalks where possible. Further, it also reconfigured travel lanes to provide consistent sightlines and improve predictability on the road. Other infrastructure upgrades were made to bring uniformity, including traffic signals and streetlights. New landscaping and trees were also added.

At the intersection of Columbia Pike and South Rolfe Street, the county notes that it added a new four-way signal and crosswalk to make crossings safer for pedestrians and vehicle turns easier for people accessing nearby neighborhoods.

The county says the project also implemented improvements to make bus operations safer and more efficient. Concrete bus pads were installed at bus stops to better withstand the weight of frequent buses without warping or melting, which the county says helps reduce long-term maintenance costs. Higher curbs were constructed to allow for near-level bus boarding.

According to the county, the infrastructure improvements laid the groundwork for the Columbia Pike Transit Stations project to upgrade bus stops along the corridor. The new shelters include real-time arrival displays, benches and accessibility features, as well as artwork titled A Certain Slant of Light by colorist Spencer Finch. Each station will feature a colorful, unique design inspired by community memories of Columbia Pike, together representing the changing of the seasons on the corridor.

“The improvements to make Columbia Pike safer and easier to travel help make the road a welcoming destination that is pleasant not just for people to drive through, but also spend time and enjoy,” said Arlington County Department of Environmental Services Chief Deputy Director Hui Wang.