NYC DOT to resume construction of Flatbush Avenue center bus lanes

The New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) will resume the reconstruction of Flatbush Avenue the last week of April. The project features the redesigning of the street in an effort to improve bus speeds and commute reliability for 132,000 daily bus riders.

“Time is money, and too often, our city has taken both from working people who rely on our buses,” said NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani. “These center-running bus lanes will give New Yorkers back something precious: time with their families, time at work, time in their communities. Long waits and unreliable service are not inevitable—they are the result of political choices. Today, we are choosing a system that puts bus riders first and builds safer streets for everyone.”

Following public outreach, NYC DOT is set to resume the installation of center-running bus lanes on Flatbush Avenue, which began last fall, between Livingston Street and Grand Army Plaza. The redesign will serve the B41, B67, B69, B63, B45 and B103 lines.

NYC DOT notes that it has seen similar designs deliver strong results elsewhere. On 161st Street in the Bronx, bus speeds increased by up to 43%. On Edward L. Grant Highway, pedestrian and cycling injuries decreased by 29%, with total injuries down 17%.

“It can often be as fast to walk as it is to take a bus on Flatbush Avenue—and with over 100,000 riders relying on the bus to get around, that must change,” said NYC DOT Commissioner Mike Flynn. “The new Flatbush Avenue offers a bold blueprint to speed up buses and deliver safer streets. We look forward to getting to work this spring, and we appreciate New Yorkers’ patience as we deliver this critical improvement for Brooklyn.”

The Flatbush Avenue project will also host dedicated loading zones, safety improvements and 29,000 square feet of new pedestrian space.

Construction is expected to continue into fall 2026.

Construction phasing

NYC DOT is set to complete the project in four phases, saying it will maintaining general vehicle access. Work will begin with removal of two concrete pedestrian islands, followed by reconstruction of each half of the avenue to preserve two-way traffic on one side at all times.

Phase 1: Removal of two concrete islands at Flatbush Avenue and Atlantic Avenue.

Removal of two concrete islands at Flatbush Avenue and Atlantic Avenue. Phase 2: Reconstruction of one side, including removal of existing roadway markings, installation of concrete elements and the addition of temporary markings, bus stops and reroutes.

Reconstruction of one side, including removal of existing roadway markings, installation of concrete elements and the addition of temporary markings, bus stops and reroutes. Phase 3: Reconstruction of the opposite side.

Reconstruction of the opposite side. Phase 4: Installation of final markings, signage, signals and street elements, including bike corrals and flexible posts.

NYC DOT will maintain clear signage and protections throughout construction to ensure safe travel for drivers and safe conditions for work crews.

“Flatbush bus riders organized and demanded faster service and now the [NYC] Department of Transportation is delivering major improvements,” said Riders Alliance Senior Organizer Jolyse Race. “Bus riders can't afford to lose precious time to slow traffic. Dedicated lanes down the center of the spine of Brooklyn show us the respect and dignity we deserve. Boarding islands transform the street with demonstrated safety benefits and prove that much better buses are possible all across New York. We look forward to working with the Mamdani administration to save lots of time and improve riders' lives citywide.”