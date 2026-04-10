Cincinnati Metro begins upgrade of 3,700 signs across Hamilton County

Cincinnati Metro has unveiled its redesigned bus stop signs, an effort that will see 3,700 signs replaced across Hamilton County, Ohio, over the next 24 months. The agency says the project modernizes an aging signage system and represents an investment in improving the rider experience as part of its Reinventing Metro plan.

In addition to input from agency operators and riders, Cincinnati Metro notes that it collaborated with design students and faculty from the University of Cincinnati’s College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning (DAAP) to create a new look and improve the functionality of the new signage. The agency says the new design offers information that is easier to read from a distance and consistent across all locations.

The new design features larger, more legible route numbers, a simplified information layout and more color contrast and reflective materials for enhanced visibility both at night and during the day. Each sign also hosts a QR code that connects riders directly to bus schedules and trip planning tools.