Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority partners with Tolar Manufacturing Company for regional bus stop upgrade

Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) has engaged Tolar Manufacturing Company to provide custom Crescent Series bus shelters as part of a near-$1 million investment to modernize transit infrastructure across Hillsborough County, Fla. The shelters, according to Tolar Manufacturing Company, are designed to enhance rider comfort and reflect community identity by adding unique artwork collaborations with HART and their public partners, including Hillsborough University, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tampa Bay Lightning, to the shelters.

HART notes that it began its bus shelter improvements in 2025, seeking to enhance weather protection, accessibility and comfort for riders throughout the system.

The Crescent shelters incorporate bronze tinted twinwall polycarbonate roof panels that provide shade for riders under the 13-foot by 7-foot shelter roof. The shelters also feature custom curved aluminum I-Beam rear posts that have fixed base plates for surface mounting and a cantilever design that Tolar says provides a clear path of travel and easy bus boarding. Perforated aluminum panels comprise the rear wall and the end wall of the shelter. The entire shelter is finished in a metallic color baked powder coat finish.

The bus shelters are available with optional end walls on either side, with or without agency branding and include integrated dusk-to-dawn solar powered LED illumination for passenger safety at night. Shelters also include a smart controller, allowing for remote monitoring of the solar performance.

Amenities include a Mesa bench with back and a center armrest and 32-gallon trash receptacle. Tolar Manufacturing Company says these shelters provide full overhead coverage to protect passengers from weather conditions while allowing flexibility for agency-specific design elements.

“We are honored that HART selected the Crescent Series for this impactful shelter upgrade program,” said Tolar Manufacturing Company Business Development Manager Scott Williams. “These improvements demonstrate how thoughtful transit infrastructure can enhance everyday mobility while also reflecting the character and culture of the community. Working with local partners to incorporate unique artwork makes a practical piece of street furniture into a public asset that riders can connect with.”

Since the program’s launch, HART has installed 17 new shelters and completed improvements to seven existing stops in District 3, with more shelters in design and plans to expand the program into new areas of the county.