King County Metro breaks ground on RapidRide I Line

King County Metro Transit has broken ground on the RapidRide I Line. The $174 million, 17-mile project will transform the existing Route 160 corridor—which the agency says currently serves about 5,000 daily riders—into a high-capacity transit line. The corridor serves one of the region’s most diverse areas and includes many residents who rely on transit to access jobs, education and essential services.

“The groundbreaking of the RapidRide I Line delivers on a long-standing commitment to expand fast, reliable transit service in South King County,” said King County Executive Girmay Zahilay. “Auburn, Kent and Renton are among the most diverse and fastest-growing communities in our region, and this new line will help more residents and families get to work, school, medical appointments and other essential services without needing a car. Projects of this scale don’t happen overnight, and I’m grateful to the federal, state, county and local partners who made today possible.”

When service begins in 2027, the agency notes buses will run every 10 minutes during peak periods and every 15 minutes most of the day. Riders are expected to travel 26% faster during the morning commute and nearly 30% faster during the evening commute, reducing travel times and improving reliability. The project includes 82 RapidRide stations, along with new or upgraded crosswalks, mid-block crossings, curb ramps and sidewalks.

The agency notes the project is supported by nearly $80 million in federal funding through the Federal Transit Administration’s Capital Investment Grant Program, along with more than $19 million in additional federal grants, $27.5 million in state funding and $47.5 million in King County Metro funds.

Construction of the RapidRide I Line will be completed by Stacy Witbeck. King County Metro notes the construction contract meets the county’s requirement that at least 20% of the total contract value go to certified small or disadvantaged businesses, including women- and minority-owned firms.