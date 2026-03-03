Arcadis selected for multiple California traffic signal upgrade projects

Arcadis has announced its selection to deliver two projects across Santa Ana and Orange County, Calif. The projects, valued at a combined $6.6 million, include the Kraemer Boulevard/Glassell Street/Grand Avenue Corridor Regional Traffic Signal Synchronization Project and the McFadden Avenue Transit Signal Priority (TSP) Pilot Project.

Under a three-year, $5.4 million contract, Arcadis says it will deliver turnkey services for the Kraemer Boulevard/Glassell Street/Grand Avenue Corridor Regional Traffic Signal Synchronization Project. Spanning a 15-mile corridor and 61 signalized intersections across six communities, including Santa Ana, Orange, Anaheim, Placentia, Brea and Caltrans, Arcadis notes that this project represents a step toward safer and more efficient regional mobility.

“The regional traffic signal synchronization project will empower all participating agencies to better coordinate signal operations, respond swiftly to traffic incidents and special events and manage their transportation networks more effectively,” said city of Santa Ana Public Works Senior Traffic Engineer Cesar Rodriguez. “In addition, the McFadden pilot will help improve the experience for bus travelers without negatively impacting regular traffic flow, ensuring a win-win for both transit users and motorists. Upon completion, both projects will optimize signal timing, improve traffic flow, enhance coordination, and data exchange, which will benefit the local communities at large.”

Arcadis says it will also upgrade traffic signals and communication infrastructure, install new cabinets and optimize signal timing to ensure seamless coordination with adjacent arterial signals. The firm says these enhancements are designed to deliver better traffic flows, minimize congestion and empower area transit agencies with tools for advanced traffic and asset management.

Additionally, Arcadis has also been awarded a $1.1 million contract to deliver a cloud-based TSP system pilot for Orange County along McFadden Avenue. The pilot will cover 19 intersections, deploying a cloud-based TSP system to support Orange County Transportation Authority’s (OCTA) Bus Line 66. Arcadis says it evaluated four potential TSP solutions to select the system that best meets the needs of both the city of Santa Ana and OCTA, providing a more reliable and efficient bus service for residents who rely on public transit for daily commutes to work, school and local shopping.

“Arcadis is honored to partner with the city of Santa Ana, OCTA and its regional stakeholders on these forward-thinking projects,” said Arcadis Global Business Area Director for Mobility Ramin Massoumi. “By leveraging technology and our deep local expertise, we will deliver robust and modern traffic management and transit solutions that support real-time responsiveness and asset longevity. Our integrated approach for both projects will help reduce congestion, improve safety and enhance the daily experience for thousands of residents and commuters.”