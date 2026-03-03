Sound Transit breaks ground on Stride S3 BRT line

Sound Transit has broken ground on the Stride S3 bus rapid transit (BRT) line, which will connect communities along SR 522 with battery-electric bus (BEB) service from Shoreline South Station to Bothell, Wash., via Kenmore and Lake Forest Park.

“This investment in fast, reliable, zero-emission bus rapid transit meets the moment for north Lake Washington communities,” said Sound Transit CEO Dow Constantine. “Stride will provide a consistent connection between all the cities along the rapidly developing 522 corridor and to our regional light-rail system.”

Sound Transit notes the project will deliver 14 new stations featuring real-time arrivals information and large, comfortable shelters. The S3 line will be operated by a fleet of 15 BEBs.

“Breaking ground on the Stride S3 line is an exciting step forward for regional mobility and providing fast, reliable transit to our growing North King County communities,” said King County Executive and Sound Transit Board Member Girmay Zahilay. “Transit is becoming more multimodal as Sound Transit and King County Metro work together to expand service, and Stride S3 will further enhance east-west connections. We are proud to work together closely with Sound Transit as we continue to raise the bar on transit service in this area and across our county.”

According to the agency, the Stride S3 line will also feature new BAT lanes, sidewalks, plantings and intersection improvements along the corridor. The line will operate every 10 to 15 minutes, up to 19 hours a day, with transit signal priority and infrastructure improvements that will cut travel times from

"It's going to be a great ride," said Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson. "The Stride 3 line will connect communities, improve safety and move North Seattle a big step closer to a future of irresistibly good transit."