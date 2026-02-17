NYCDOT to restart four halted bus and bike lane projects in Brooklyn and the Bronx

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani declared that the New York City Department of Transportation (NYCDOT) will resume four street redesign projects to deliver faster, more reliable bus service and improve traffic safety across the Bronx and Brooklyn—projects that were halted under the previous administration.

“For too long, New Yorkers have been told to wait as long overdue improvements to our transit system were blocked time and again. That ends now,” Mamdani said. “Today, we’re moving forward with faster, more reliable buses for the 130,000 New Yorkers who depend on them every single day. Today, we build safer streets for New Yorkers who walk, bike or drive in their own neighborhoods. And this is just the start—it’s part of a larger commitment to bold, systemic change that gives New Yorkers the transit system and streetscape they deserve.”

Implementation of the following projects is scheduled to begin this spring:

Fordham Road bus lane

Fordham Road is the busiest bus corridor in the Bronx, serving an average of 130,000 daily riders across the Bx12, Bx9, Bx17 and Bx22. NYCDOT will install offset bus lanes along Fordham Road between Sedgwick Ave and Boston Road. The agency will finalize designs in the coming months with community stakeholder engagement and complete the project this year.

Ashland Place bike lane

NYCDOT will complete the final block of the protected bike lane on Ashland Place in Brooklyn’s Fort Greene neighborhood. The project will convert the southernmost block of Ashland Place from a two-way street to a one-way street and add a two-way protected bike lane. Completing this final segment will create a continuous protected bike route from Sunset Park to DUMBO, with connections extending to Greenpoint and Queens.

Midwood, Flatbush and East Flatbush bike Llanes.

NYCDOT will implement a long-delayed plan to build a bike lane network across neighborhoods represented by Brooklyn Community Boards 14 and 17.

The agency will install parking-protected bike lanes to Cortelyou and Dorchester roads in Ditmas Park, from Coney Island Avenue to Flatbush Avenue. Standard bike lanes will be added to 14 additional streets in Flatbush, East Flatbush and Midwood, along with intersection upgrades to improve visibility and safety.

Brooklyn And Kingston Ave bike lanes

To better protect students traveling to and from school, NYCDOT will install parking-protected bike lanes along both corridors from East New York Avenue to Wingate Park at Winthrop Street. A new protected bike lane loop will also surround Wingate Park.

In addition, conventional bike lanes will be added along Rutland Road and Fenimore Street in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens between Flatbush and Brooklyn avenues.

“New Yorkers deserve fast, reliable bus service and to feel safe when they’re traveling with their families and loved ones on city streets,” said NYCDOT Commissioner Mike Flynn. “These projects will improve the quality of life for so many New Yorkers — but until today many were stalled because of politics. This is just the beginning. We are doubling down on delivering on our buses and street safety while building trust in community engagement.”